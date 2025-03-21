tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.62 ($0.07). 86,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 265,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

tinyBuild Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.43.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

About tinyBuild

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.