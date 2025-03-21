Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 56,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Northern Lights Acquisition Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

