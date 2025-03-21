Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Should You Sell?

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 120,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 358,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

