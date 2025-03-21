OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Declares Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OCCIO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. OFS Credit has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

