Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2983 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 38.7% increase from Raiffeisen Bank International’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,788. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.
