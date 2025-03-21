Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Announces $0.52 Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5232 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 227,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,382. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

