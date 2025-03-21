Contrasting Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) & Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amer Sports and Blue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports -0.74% 3.15% 1.12% Blue N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $5.18 billion 3.09 -$208.60 million $0.14 206.69 Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amer Sports and Blue”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amer Sports.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amer Sports and Blue, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 4 8 1 2.77 Blue 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amer Sports currently has a consensus price target of $32.64, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Blue.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Blue on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Blue

Blue Holdings Inc., directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary Antik Denim, LLC, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells high-end fashion jeans, apparel, and accessories under the principal brand names Antik Denim, Taverniti So Jeans, Yanuk, and Faith Connexion. Its products include jeans, jackets, belts, purses, and T-shirts. The company sells premium denim products and accessories in high-end department stores and fashion boutiques that cater to fashion conscious consumers. Its products are sold in the United States, Canada, Japan, and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques, and through distribution arrangements in a various countries. Blue Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Marine Jet Technology Corp. and changed its name to Blue Holdings Inc. in June 2005. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, California with showrooms in Los Angeles and New York.

