iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.
