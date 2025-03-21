On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Stock Price Up 70.3% – Time to Buy?

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) shares rose 70.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

