CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s Why

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 157,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.

About CanAsia Energy

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

