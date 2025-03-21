Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 214,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 350,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $205.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1,584.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.