Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 17,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 14,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Ardea Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
About Ardea Resources
Ardea Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel, cobalt, and scandium laterite mineral resources, as well as and nickel sulphide and critical projects; the Kalpini Project is located in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder that covers approximately 121 square kilometers; and the Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.
