Stephan (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stephan (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of SPCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. Stephan has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -0.06.

The Stephan Co engages in the distribution of barber, beauty, and personal care products. It offers liquid shave creams and cleaners, and grooming and haircare products under the Campbell’s, Latherking, Stephan, BarberMate, Stix Fix, and SuperCut brands. The company sells third party and proprietary branded products directly to barbershops and other barber distributors, as well as through online.

