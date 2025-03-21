Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 2300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Vallourec Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.