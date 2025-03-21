Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Trading Up 6.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited
Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.
