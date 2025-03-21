Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 115.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%.
Blackboxstocks Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLBX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 93,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,343. Blackboxstocks has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.36.
Blackboxstocks Company Profile
