Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 331654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna raised Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

