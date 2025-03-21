iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.56 and last traded at $71.33, with a volume of 895402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

