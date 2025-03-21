Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 902,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 287,175 shares.The stock last traded at $92.27 and had previously closed at $92.08.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

