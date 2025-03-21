Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Posts Earnings Results

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

REEMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 173,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,561. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $351.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.