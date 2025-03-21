Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading 7.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.58 and last traded at $126.54. Approximately 254,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 390,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $6,914,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

