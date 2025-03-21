RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 11,635,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 4,595,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $2.50 in a report on Monday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.93.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.69 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 8,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,313,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,651 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in RLX Technology by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,294 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in RLX Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 981,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 194,770 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

