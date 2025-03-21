Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 162000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$970,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

