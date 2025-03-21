Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$195.00 and last traded at C$195.00, with a volume of 845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$190.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The company has a market cap of C$624.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$180.03.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

