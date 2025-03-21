ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.85. 2,397,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,320,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 512.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 297,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

