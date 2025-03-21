Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/17/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $136.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $122.55 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.00.

2/5/2025 – Beacon Roofing Supply is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BECN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,309,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,721. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $123.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,509,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,435,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,253,000 after purchasing an additional 963,633 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,384,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,247,000 after buying an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,182,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

