Michael G. Potter Sells 4,124 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,552. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Corsair Gaming Stock Up 1.3 %
Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 1,459,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,002. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Gaming
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Corsair Gaming
About Corsair Gaming
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corsair Gaming
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.