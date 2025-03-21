Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Director Paul W. Hobby Buys 8,000 Shares

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) Director Paul W. Hobby bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $193,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,252.50. This represents a 51.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Flowco Trading Up 2.5 %
FLOC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,871. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $30.50.
Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $185.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Analysts forecast that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Flowco Company Profile
We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.
