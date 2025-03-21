Synairgen (LON:SNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 1287395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.22.

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

