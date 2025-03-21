Synairgen (LON:SNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 1287395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).
Synairgen Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.22.
About Synairgen
Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).
