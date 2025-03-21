JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 754 ($9.78) and last traded at GBX 752 ($9.75), with a volume of 60446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748 ($9.70).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 728.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.76. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse alerts:

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The investment trust reported GBX 30.15 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 92.61%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a GBX 10.65 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.