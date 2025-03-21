New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.687 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 39.6% increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMTM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 38,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,314. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

