Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.22

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 10.0% increase from Yiren Digital’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 0.6 %

Yiren Digital stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $604.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.95 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 20.85%.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

