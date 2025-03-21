XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

XOMA has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMAP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.77. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80.

About XOMA

XOMA Royalty Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

