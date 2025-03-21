Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.11. 2,718,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,560,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,731.20. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $7,250,066 over the last ninety days. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,503,000 after buying an additional 1,017,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 609,118 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 3,991.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 191,733 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

