Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,315,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 524,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.78.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.