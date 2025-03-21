Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 101,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 532,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,387,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 655,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $15,543,000. INCA Investments LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $8,986,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 462,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 232,055 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 460,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 231,007 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

