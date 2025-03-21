CervoMed (CRVO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CervoMed (NASDAQ: CRVO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/18/2025 – CervoMed had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – CervoMed had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – CervoMed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2025 – CervoMed was upgraded by analysts at Jones Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2025 – CervoMed was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – CervoMed was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/11/2025 – CervoMed had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – CervoMed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – CervoMed was upgraded by analysts at D. Boral Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

CervoMed Stock Up 21.5 %

CRVO traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,956,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,318. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.84. CervoMed Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CervoMed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CervoMed by 323.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CervoMed in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CervoMed by 28.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CervoMed by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in CervoMed by 13.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

