Omeros’ (OMER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 286.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OMER. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Omeros stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 375,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,428. Omeros has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 747,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 430,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

