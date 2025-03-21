Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $175.77 and last traded at $180.86. Approximately 3,326,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,568,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

Boeing Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

