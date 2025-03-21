ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 257284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

ScanSource Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $824.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $583,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,991.60. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 42.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ScanSource by 59.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.