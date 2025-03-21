Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 144903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Canadian Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$37.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

