Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 46,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 153,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52.

Institutional Trading of Guardian Pharmacy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

