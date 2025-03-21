Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $6.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 251.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

AUTL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 1,458,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,630. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $453.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 1,094.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

