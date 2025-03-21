Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 21st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and CRH are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, gas, water, and sometimes telecommunications. These stocks tend to offer consistent dividends and stability due to the regulated and necessary nature of their services, making them popular among conservative investors seeking lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.37 on Friday, reaching $246.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,446,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,979,240. The stock has a market cap of $793.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.11 and a 200 day moving average of $319.44. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.59. 3,947,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $531.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.46.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.40. 12,884,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,380. CRH has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

