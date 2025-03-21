Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 21st

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Micron Technology are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell consumer goods or services directly to the public, encompassing both traditional brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers. Their performance usually reflects changes in consumer behavior and broader economic trends, making them vulnerable to fluctuations in economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $10.34 on Friday, reaching $246.60. 87,446,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,180,047. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $793.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.44.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.41. The company had a trading volume of 36,743,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,790,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day moving average is $233.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,666,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,248,620. Microsoft has a one year low of $376.91 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.76. 24,528,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,260,388. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $7.96 on Friday, reaching $95.04. 44,520,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,766,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

