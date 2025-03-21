Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 98679617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

About Synergia Energy

