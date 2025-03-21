Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.28), with a volume of 12704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.41).

Avingtrans Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £105.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 363.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 386.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Avingtrans had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

Avingtrans Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.

Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.

