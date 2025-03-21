Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.28), with a volume of 12704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.41).
Avingtrans Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £105.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 363.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 386.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Avingtrans (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 12.20 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Avingtrans had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avingtrans plc will post 15.0753769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avingtrans Cuts Dividend
Avingtrans Company Profile
Avingtrans plc has a proven strategy of “buy and build” in highly regulated engineering markets, a strategy it has named “Pinpoint-Invest-Exit”. Significant shareholder value is delivered through a clear strategy, a strong balance sheet and an agile and experienced management team.
Avingtrans designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and associated aftermarket services to the energy, medical and industrial markets worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avingtrans
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.