Gold Stocks To Research – March 21st

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Cadence Design Systems, and Newmont are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. They provide investors with indirect exposure to the price movements of gold, often serving as a hedge during economic uncertainty, though their performance also depends on factors like operational risks, geopolitical events, and market conditions specific to the mining industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,383,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,947,013. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,777,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,935,179. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $295.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $39.89. 8,727,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,837,762. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.86. 1,260,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,084. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.74 and its 200 day moving average is $283.83. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $230.09 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. 6,421,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,313,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

