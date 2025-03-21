Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $204.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

TRGP stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.09. 782,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.53. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $109.13 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

