Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 1545900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Under Armour Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

About Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.